Kuldeep Yadav was caught on camera slapping Rinku Singh after the IPL 2025 encounter between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday. In the video that has gone viral on social media, both cricketers were seen having a laugh with few of the other players. However, Kuldeep suddenly slapped Rinku twice (probably in a playful manner) but it did not go down well with the KKR star. Rinku was shocked by the action and he even looked enraged before having a conversation with his India teammate. While the context of the entire incident was not clear as no audio was available, social media was not happy with Kuldeep's action and went as far as to demand for his ban from BCCI.

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by 14 runs to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive.

Invited to bat, a collective batting effort helped Kolkata Knight Riders post 204 for 9.

Their bowlers, led by Sunil Narine 3/29, then restricted the Capitals to 190/9 despite contributions by Faf du Plessis (62), Axar Patel (43) and Vipraj Nigam (38).

Earlier, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44 off 32 balls) top-scored for KKR.

Mitchell Starc (3/43) picked up three wickets for the hosts, while spinners Axar 2/27 and Nigam (2/41) chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Narine said, "It was a total team effort, we started in the middle overs with Anky (Angkrish) and Rinku with the bat. I still back myself to come back and deliver for the team. There are games when you start well and struggle and then there are games that you do not begin well and end well."

"It's all wickets (on wickets he enjoys the most), it is not one wicket that I enjoy. Not the greatest fielder, but it is always good to get a good run-out whenever possible. (on running-out KL Rahul) Just swing and throw the ball as hard as possible."

"Always want to be able to give the captain an option of going for you in a pressure situation. If you want to be that player, you have to do the hard work even when there's no training," he concluded.

