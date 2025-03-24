Ahead of Delhi Capitals (DC) opening their IPL 2025 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), skipper Axar Patel said he was non-committal over KL Rahul playing in Monday's game at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium due to personal reasons. Rahul joined the DC set-up in the run-up to their opening game in Visakhapatnam, but may or may not be for the game against LSG, a team he led previously, for personal reasons. It is to be noted that Rahul is expecting his first child with his wife Athiya Shetty.

“Obviously, he joined the team and we all know that he has a personal problem. So, we don't know yet. So, if he comes back, we ask him if he is okay and we'll let you know tomorrow morning. I think we've got to know and so, now we don't know if he is available or not,” said Axar in the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

Axar, the left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder, will be leading DC for the first time in a full IPL season, and he sounded optimistic about leading the side to the elusive championship win. "I have been playing for this franchise since 2019, and it has played a huge role in my growth as a cricketer. Being entrusted with the captaincy is a great honour for me.”

“We have several leaders within the squad, and I continue to learn from their experience. It's reassuring to have such seasoned players like KL Rahul, and Faf du Plessis by my side. I believe we have a well-balanced team this season, and I am confident that we will turn things around and achieve the results we aspire to."

Asked about his vision as DC's captain, Axar stressed the importance of keeping things simple. "At the end of the day, I don't want to overcomplicate things. As a captain, I have told the group that cricket is just a game—keep it simple. If your execution is good, everything will fall into place. I'm not asking them to chase specific results; I just want them to focus on keeping things simple. That will be my approach throughout the tournament."

"All the players are eager to do something special for this franchise. With a new team and a new captain, we haven't played together much yet, but our mindset is clear, to go out there, express ourselves, and play fearlessly. Everyone is committed to giving their 100%, and the players truly enjoy the atmosphere within the DC family."

DC also have a new coaching staff and head Coach Hemang Badani was happy over the new rules – usage of saliva for bowlers and a provision to change the ball after the 11th over in chases in evening games.

"For me, cricket has always been about the battle between bat and ball, but the balance has tilted heavily in favour of the batters in recent times. With the saliva ban being lifted, I think it just gives something to the bowlers. Even if the ball deviates a wee bit, that is the difference between hitting the middle of the bat and the inside part of the bat."

"Even with regards to the new rule allowing a ball change between overs 11-20, gives the fielding side in the second innings a chance to stay in the game. I am all in for the change and I think it is a good change," he said.

Last year, DC played two IPL games, and it produced run-fests. Axar said he is expecting the same to happen this year as well. "The Vizag pitch is a very good one. Last season, we played two matches here, and KKR put up a score of around 250-260. It has consistently been a high-scoring venue, offering plenty of fireworks from the batters.”

“However, we are prepared with our plans and will focus on executing them well to restrict the opposition to a low total. The pitch does favor batters, but every match is a learning experience."

Asked about the opening batting combination for the match, with vice-captain Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk the front-runners, Badani signed off by saying, "(It's a) Suspense! You'll have to wait and watch. We'll let you know on the field tomorrow."

