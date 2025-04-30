The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured a morale-boosting victory against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign on Tuesday. Delhi, one of the most consistent sides this season, has now lost three of their last five matches, showing signs of nerves in the decisive stage of the campaign. DC's defeat against KKR creates a lot of room for permutations and combinations to decide which four teams will seal a spot in the playoffs. Had the result gone the other way, the teams in the bottom half of the points table would've received a significant blow.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): With 14 points already in their kitty, the Rajat Patidar-led franchise is pretty close to confirming a playoffs spot. But their real battle is to cement a top-2 spot in order to get a couple of chances for final qualification. With 4 games remaining, RCB only need to win 2 of these games to be assured of a top 4 spot.

Mumbai Indians (MI): With 6 wins in 10 matches, MI sit second in the points table. What's most impressive is that the Hardik Pandya-led side has won 5 matches on the trot. 3 wins from the remaining 4 matches will guarantee them a top 4 spot but 2 wins are also likely to be enough.

Gujarat Titans (GT): With 6 wins in 9 matches, Gujarat have been one of the most in-form and consistent sides this campaign. With 5 games to go, the Shubman Gill-led side only needs to win at least 2 of these games to seal a top 4 spot. Three more wins in the remaining league games would guarantee them a top 4 finish.

Delhi Capitals (DC): With 4 defeats in their last 6 matches, Delhi Capitals do find themselves in a spot of bother. Thanks to their excellent start to the campaign, however, the Axar Patel-led side is still placed 4th in the points table. They need at least 2 more wins from the remaining 4 league games in order to be in control of the top 4 race.

Punjab Kings (PBKS): With 5 wins in 9 matches, Punjab Kings have had a topsy-turvy campaign. A washed-out encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders sees them placed 5th with 11 points in the kitty. From the remaining 5 games, Punjab should look to bag at least 3 more wins. Such a run of results would see them qualify for the playoffs. 2 wins might also be enough.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Splashing cash on Rishabh Pant hasn't earned Lucknow the sort of results they would've desired, but the franchise still has a practical chance of a top 4 finish. They need to win at least 3 of their remaining 4 games of the league campaign to seal a top 4 spot.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): The Knight Rides had to dig deep in order to carve out a favourable result against Delhi. With 4 more matches to go, winning at least three of them is absolutely mandatory for the Ajinkya Rahane-led side, 4 would be ideal.

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Still within the mathematical shout of a top 4 finish, Rajasthan Royals would aggregate 14 points on the board if they win go on a perfect winning streak from there on. But, their qualification would still depend on the teams above them losing those decisive games in order to create space for their qualification.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): One of the favourites ahead of the start of the campaign, but SRH failed to live up to the pre-season hype. With 5 games to go, the scenario is pretty clear for the Pat Cummins-led side. They can't afford to lose a single game from here on, else, their campaign would be over.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): The season is practically over for MS Dhoni's men, with just 2 wins in 9 matches. Even if the Super Kings win their remaining 5 games, they would only go on to have a total of 14 points. With a Net Run Rate of -1.302, this is unlikely to be enough for a top 4 finish. However, there remains a slender possibility.