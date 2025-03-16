SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is gearing for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) in style, slamming two half-centuries in the same intra-squad match simulation on Saturday. With less than a week left for the start of the tournament, Kishan outshone his teammates, including India's T20I team member, Abhishek Sharma. After scoring a 23-ball 64, Kishan also hit a rapid 73-run knock in just 30 balls.

Kishan opened the innings with Abhishek in the first innings and the pair and the duo got off to a blistering start in the powerplay. However, Abhishek was the first to fall after handing a catch at deep cover for 28 off just 8 balls.

Unfazed by his fellow openers dismissal, Kishan carried on his barrage with some lusty strokes to complete his half-century. He was eventually dismissed in the 8th over, a caught-and-bowled by Kamindu Mendis.

In the second innings, Kishan came out to bat once again with a 261 runs target in front. However, Kishan gave a terrific account of himself once again.

He even took Abhishek, who was bowling in the second innings, to the cleaners. Kishan is likely to bat no. 3 for SRH in the upcoming season, with Abhishek to continue his lethal opening partnership with Travis Head.

Kishan, who was released by Mumbai Indians (MI), was bought by SRH for Rs 11.25 crore in the IPL auction last November. However, SRH already has a strong opening combination in Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, who were among the most explosive openers last season. This means Kishan could be slotted into the No. 3 position, a role he has played occasionally but is not his natural position.

Despite scoring a record-breaking ODI double century (210 off 131 balls) against Bangladesh in December 2022, Kishan was dropped from the playing XI, with Shubman Gill preferred as the opener. Since then, he has struggled to find a place in the squad across all formats.

In the wicketkeeper-batter category, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Sanju Samson have been preferred over him in international cricket. Kishan also lost his BCCI central contract last year.

Recently, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that Ishan Kishan has the biggest opportunity to revive his career in the upcoming IPL 2025.

"For whatever reason, he has completely disappeared from the radar. It seems like no one is talking about him or understanding his importance. He even played in the Ranji Trophy and scored runs there, he is doing everything, but no one is even talking about him," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

(With IANS Inputs)