Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson rued that his side gave away 15-20 runs extra while bowling against Gujarat Titans. Rajasthan Royals failed to chase a 218-run target set by Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. "We planned something but they executed something else. We will have to look at that tomorrow," said Samson who made 41 from 28 balls.

"When we needed momentum we lost wickets. With Hettie (Shimron Hetmyer), sixes and four kept coming. But I lost my wicket and that's where we lost the game. The way Jofra started was good, he picked up Shubman's wicket. Then we went off plan."

Asked about him choosing to bowl after winning the toss earlier in the day, he said, "When you lose games, we also feel should we have chased. Should we have done something else. But we want to be a team that wins games while chasing, not just win batting first."

A delighted Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill credited his team's strong start to the season with four wins in five matches to a collective effort, with everyone chipping in. Gujarat Titans notch a commanding 58-run win over Rajasthan Royals in their IPL clash here on Wednesday, riding on Sai Sudharsan's classy fifty combined with a collective bowling effort.

GT piled on 217 for 6 after being asked to bat and then bowled RR out for 159 in 19.2 overs to win the match.

"Good total put up. It was not easy, the first three fours overs, it was nipping. Sai and Jos batted tremendously. We'd take 220 any day," Gill said at the post-match presentation.

"Our fast bowlers are doing a tremendous job. Everyone is chipping in. If you are having difficulties in choosing the Player of the Match, that is the hallmark of a great team.

"When you have bowlers like we do, captaincy becomes easy. Whosoever I bring in, they are happy to contribute," he added.

Asked if it's difficult to lead the team with senior players in it, the 25-year-old said, "We have Ishi bhai (Ishant Sharma), who has played 100 Tests for us, everyone is nice."