Jitesh Sharma played a captain's knock as Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down the mammoth target of 228 against Lucknow Super Giants in their last league stage match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday. The victory took RCB to the second spot on the points table and set their Qualifier 1 clash against Punjab Kings. Against LSG, victory looked like a far destination for RCB but Jitesh played an unbeaten knock of 85 off 33 balls and took his side home six wickets and eight balls in hand.

During this lengthy run chase, a controversial moment took place when LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi tried to run out Jitesh at the non-striker's end. The incident took place on the final ball of the 17th over but LSG skipper withdrew his appeal.

When Digvesh dislodged the bails at the non-striker's end, all the RCB fans were left dumbstruck. The camera then moved towards RCB star batter Virat Kohli, who was visibly angry as he watched from the dressing room and also threw a bottle to express his frustration.

Even if Pant didn't withdraw his appeal, Jitesh would have remained not out as per the MCC's law.

As per the laws of the game, a bowler isn't allowed to attempt a non-striker's run-out after he has completed the bowling action or has already stepped outside the popping crease. Since these pre-requisites weren't fulfilled, the third umpire would've eventually ruled Jitesh not-out.

"I can't express my thoughts, I was thinking about just staying in the present. When Virat got out I thought of taking the game deep and that is what my mentor (Dinesh Karthik) tells me that the kind of calibre I have I can finish the game from any situation," said Jitesh during the post-match presentation.

"This is a very big franchise and I am enjoying the pressure and when I see these players (like Virat, Krunal and Bhuvi) I feel excited that I am getting to play with these players. We will enjoy this moment and whatever momentum we got in this game, we will take it forward (into the next game)," he added.

With this victory, RCB avoided the threat of playing the Eliminator and will now square off against Punjab Kings on May 29 in Mullanpur for the Qualifier 1 match.