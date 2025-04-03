Rishabh Pant has had a poor start in IPL 2025. He has failed to shine in batting, while his captaincy has also not been impressive either. Pant has scored only 17 runs across three matches in the ongoing season. To add insult to injury, his team Lucknow Super Giants have lost two of the three games. The franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka, who has developed a reputation of asking questions to his team's captains, was involved in intense chats after the defeats LSG suffered in IPL 2025. Last year, Goenka had come under fire for verbally bashing KL Rahul after the then LSG captain had suffered an embarrassing loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

As soon as videos of Goenka's intense chat with Pant after LSG's defeats in IPL 2025 surfaced, many fans started comparing it to his viral conversation with Rahul from last season.

LSG's most recent defeat in IPL 2025, that came against Punjab Kings, was no exception as Goenka was once again involved in a serious discussion with Pant.

Former India pacer Madan Lal, who is also the 1983 World Cup-winner, has shared a piece of advice for Goenka. He has asked him to let the boys play freely and also have such discussions away from the public eye.

"I don't know the discussion between Rishab and Mr Sanjiv's Goenka. All this can happen inside. Let boys enjoy the game let them play freely.20/20 cricket very unpredictable," wrote Madan Lal on X.

I don't know the discussion between Rishab ad Mr Sanjiv's Goenka . All this can happened inside.Let boys enjoy the game let them play freely.20/20 cricket very unpredictable. — Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) April 2, 2025

The pint-sized Prabhsimran Singh packed a mean punch in his enthralling 34-ball 69 as Punjab Kings outclassed Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets with an commanding all-round performance in an IPL game in Lucknow on Tuesday.

In the match, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opt to bowl. Nicholas Pooran top-scored with 44 off 30 as LSG posted 171 for 7 in their stipulated quota of 20 overs.

Chasing a target of 172 on a track that offered grip and variable bounce, Punjab were off to a rollicking start, courtesy Prabhsimran, who hammered the LSG bowling attack into submission in the first 10 overs with nine fours and three sixes, to effectively kill the contest.

It was then a cakewalk for his skipper Shreyas Iyer (52 not out off 30 balls) with the chase being completed in 16.2 overs to increase the woes for an out-of-form LSG captain Rishabh Pant, who looked bereft of ideas.

Young Nehal Wadhera (43 not out off 25 balls) after initial struggle also picked up some confidence boosting easy runs towards the end.

(With PTI Inputs)