Delhi Capitals (DC) batter KL Rahul became the fastest player to reach 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved the milestone during DC's eight-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday. Rahul reached the elusive milestone in 130 innings and beat the likes of David Warner (135), Virat Kohli (157), AB de Villiers (161) and Shikhar Dhawan (168) in the list. While facing his former team that he had captained in IPL 2024 before being released by the franchise following a fiery encounter with the owner of the franchise, Rahul scored a slow and steady unbeaten 57 off 44 deliveries to cross the line and claim a massive victory.

After hitting the winning boundary, Rahul dished out a cold celebration with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka in attendace. Talking about Rahul's celebration, he was seen pointing the bat towards the name and number on the back of his back.

He navigated a tricky period against the spin attack of Aiden Markram, Digvesh Rathi, and Ravi Bishnoi before the wicket-keeper batter swept the latter for a brilliant six over deep mid-wicket. He followed it with another six off Markram in the next over.

Rahul gritted his way to a half-century in 40 deliveries, in an innings laced with three fours and sixes each, alongside Axar Patel and took the fight to the Lucknow bowlers, smashing them all around the park. He then claimed the night as his own with a six to seal the game off, Prince Yadav.

Rahul has been in tremendous form this season, he recently became the fastest Indian to reach the 200 IPL sixes milestone and is also the third-fastest to reach the milestone behind only West Indies big-hitter Chris Gayle and Andre Russell who took 69 and 97 innings respectively to reach the milestone.

Rahul has been a man in form for Delhi this season and has certainly lived up to the occasion. His strike rate of 155.67 this season is the second-highest of his 12-season tenure in the league.

The 33-year-old has scored 359 runs across eight innings and has been the anchor for the side. His best outing came against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru when his unbeaten 93-run contribution led his side to a six-wicket victory. He missed the first match for Delhi Capitals to attend to he birth of his first child.

