Legendary South Africa cricketer AB De Villiers took a brutal dig at commentators for their criticism of Royal Challengers Bengaluru during their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants. RCB bowlers conceded 227 runs with Rishabh Pant slamming a stunning ton but brilliant batting performances from Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal and Jitesh Sharma guided them to a huge win. De Villiers pointed out that the commentators were 'fixated' with criticising the bowlers than analysing the playing conditions at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. It was a significant win for RCB as it helped them finish in Top 2 ahead of the IPL Playoffs.

"I listened to the commentators last night, and honestly, it got me so angry," said de Villiers on his weekly show on YouTube. "They were so negative when we were bowling. They kept saying, 'RCB's bowling is under pressure. They don't look like they're going to manage it. Once again, an in-form team is starting to lose momentum.' But what about this-maybe it was just a really good batting wicket, guys? To all you very clever and sharp commentators out there, how about considering the possibility that it was an excellent surface for batting?"

"They went on about how RCB's bowling unit was once again in poor form. As I watched the match, I thought: sometimes commentators get fixated on a narrative. Yes, RCB have never won a title, but it's lazy to keep saying, 'Here we go again. The bowlers are failing, they're useless,' without properly analysing what's happening on the field. Rishabh Pant is not going to score 118 off 60-odd balls on a tricky, very difficult pitch. All the LSG batters were fluent out there."

"Yes, there was some poor bowling at times. But ultimately, one must look at the bigger picture-227 runs on a wicket that typically doesn't support such batting suggests it was simply a very good surface. RCB were still in the contest; they weren't blown away, and they proved that," he added.