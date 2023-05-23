Gujarat Titans will be squaring off against Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday, at MA Chidambaram Stadium. In their previous meeting this season, the Hardik Pandya-led side registered a five-wicket win over CSK in Ahmedabad. However, things can go the other way as both the teams will now be facing each other at Chepauk, the fortress of the Men in Yellow. Apart from the mouth-watering clash, all eyes will also be on the weather as the fans would not want the rain to play the spoilsport.

According to Accuweather, it will be a sunny day in Chennai with negligible chances of rain. With only a 2 percent probability of precipitation, there will be only 1 percent of cloud cover. Apart from this, there is zero percent probability of thunderstorms.

However, if there will be rain then the result for Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and final will be decided by a super over. If the ground conditions are not suitable to conduct a super over, then the results will be declared on the basis of the league stage performances. This rule will be applicable only in Qualifier 1, Eliminator, and Qualifier 2 as they do not have any reserve days.

If the Qualifier 1 match gets abandoned due to rain then Gujarat Titans will head straight into the final as they finished as the table-toppers in the league stage.

The Eliminator will be played between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday at the same venue. Later, the Qualifier 2 and final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday and Sunday, respectively.