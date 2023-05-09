Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Nitish Rana's wait for Andre Russell's return to form ended as the power-hitter played a brilliant knock to take his team to victory against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Eden Gardens. KKR won a thrilling match against PBKS in a last-over finish. A half-century by Nitish Rana and fiery cameos from Andre Russell and Rinku Singh helped Kolkata clinch a five-wicket win.

Andre Russell played a match-winning knock of 42 off 23 balls. Notably, he had not delivered a remarkable knock for his team till now.

In the post-match presentation, the KKR captain said, "10 matches have gone, we were all waiting for that one Russell innings to come. He was one innings away, I kept backing him saying you have done a lot, and you will 100% win us a game."

"When I was batting, I wanted to hold one end. Venky had a problem with his ankle so we were trying to get one big over here and there. This pitch was a feel of home advantage as well. Our bowlers bowled badly at the death, I was angry that we conceded that many because this was a 160-165 run wicket," he further said.

"I just keep telling him, believe in yourself because what you have achieved is something not many people ever will. When he was batting, the whole crowd was chanting 'Rinku, Rinku'. That is what he has earned this year. I've been at this franchise for many years now, I'm used to the Eden crowd screaming 'Russell, Russell' but to hear them shout 'Rinku, Rinku' makes me feel very happy and proud. That's the respect he has earned this season," he added.

Advertisement

In the chase of 180, Nitish scored 51 off 38, Andre Russell 42 of 23 and Rinku Singh 21 off 10.

For PBKS, Rahul Chahar picked two wickets conceding 23 runs in four overs. Harpreet Brar and Nathan Ellis dismissed one batter each.

Earlier, a half-century by skipper Shikhar Dhawan and late cameos by Shahrukh Khan and Harpreet Brar guided Punjab Kings to a competitive 179/7.

Shikhar scored 57 off 47 balls, Jitesh Sharma 21 off 18 balls and Rishi Dhawan scored a quick 19 off 11 balls.

Advertisement

Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of the bowlers for KKR, taking 3/26 in four overs. Harshit took two wickets while Suyash and Nitish got one each.

KKR is in the fifth spot in the points table with five wins, six losses and a total of 10 points. PBKS has slipped to the seventh position in the table with 10 points due to a low net-run rate.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)