Royal Challengers Bangalore has been enjoying a good run under stand-in captain Virat Kohli in the IPL 2023. Playing under the India great, with regular captain Faf du Plessis nursing an injury, RCB won their last two games against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Kohli again led RCB against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. He was asked about his stand-in captaincy at the toss. While talking about his experience, Kohli also revealed that du Plessis might be back as RCB captain in their next game.

"Decided to bowl first. No brainer. Evening game at Chinnaswamy, we've chased well here. It was unexpected but nothing I'm not used to (stand-in captaincy). It's been fun so far because of the way the team has been playing. Faf will be playing the impact role again. Hopefully he'll be back leading from the next game. Looks like a great pitch, the usual Chinnaswamy pitch that we expect," Virat Kohli said at the toss.

Talking about the game, Royal Challengers Bangalore stand-in skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. IPL has moved towards the second stage of the tournament and RCB and KKR will play their second match against each other.

RCB is placed at the fifth position in the IPL points table, having four wins and three losses, whereas KKR is placed at the eighth position with two wins and five losses.

RCB won the last two matches under the captaincy of their old skipper Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis played as an impact player in both games. RCB defeated Punjab Kings by 24 runs and Rajasthan Royals by 7 runs respectively.

KKR will be looking for their third tournament win as they have lost the last four matches. KKR had played their previous match against Chennai Super Kings, losing it with a huge margin of 49 runs.

KKR has made one change, Vaibhav Arora has replaced Kulwant Khejroliya. RCB has not made any change to their side from the previous match.

With ANI inputs