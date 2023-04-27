Royal Challengers Bangalore stalwart Virat Kohli remains one of the highest run-getters in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Though Kohli has over 300 runs to his name in 8 matches, he hasn't been immune to criticism from certain former players. After his 37-ball 54 couldn't prevent RCB from going down to Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, the stand-in skipper invited criticism from former England captain Michael Vaughan said that Virat isn't looking to score more boundaries against spinners.

Kohli doesn't enjoy batting against spinners as much as he does against seamers, and it's not a secret. In fact, in IPL 2023, he has a strike-rate of just 113.76 against spinners. Overall, his strike-rate stands at 143.57 this season after 8 matches.

"A lot of teams are going to bowl spin against Virat because of his strike rate against them. I think he has a 107 strike rate against spin. So most teams are going to bowl spin against Virat Kohli and they are going to put three fielders at the mid-wicket," Vaughan said in a chat on Cricbuzz after the match.

Vaughan didn't mince his words as he stressed that Kohli needs to be looking for more boundaries against spinners which isn't happening at the moment.

"I think his mindset after the powerplay is almost to be there at the 18th (over). I don't think he is thinking about boundaries enough. I think he can (hit boundaries) because he is got the game, the power and the timing to be able to go and hit the six," he said.

The England great also said that the Royal Challengers can't rely on cameos from middle-order to take them to big totals.

"They can't rely on the cameos from that middle-order. He (Virat Kohli) is going to continue with the mentor of that first six. It's like a team take a couple of more risks," he said.

RCB are placed 5th in the IPL 2023 points table at present, with 4 wins from 8 matches. However, only the top 4 teams will go through to the next round.