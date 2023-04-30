Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have been the top performers for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and both batters are ranked among the top when it comes to the Orange Cap list. In the past couple of years, Du Plessis and Kohli have also developed a camaraderie that has translated onto the pitch, and in a video going viral on social media, both of them were having fun on the field. In the video, Kohli was shadow-practicing just behind Du Plessis and he was trying to copy the unique batting stance of the South Africa international. Kohli played few shots in the South African's style and both of them broke into laughter after some time.

Virat Kohli scored his fifth half-century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season but his knock went in vain as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were beaten comprehensively by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday.

With RCB chasing 201 against KKR, Kohli hit 54 off 37 deliveries but didn't have help from any other batter, barring Mahipal Lomror, who produced a fine cameo 34 in 18 balls. However, during his knock in Bengaluru, the 34-year-old achieved yet another milestone.

Kohli is now the first batter to score 3,000 or more runs at a single venue in T20s. So far, he has scored 3,015 runs in 92 innings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Following him on the list are former Bangladesh captains Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah. While Rahim has scored 2,989 runs in 121 innings at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Mahmudullah has amassed 2,813 runs at the same venue in 130 innings.

England's Alex Hales is fourth in the list, having scored 2,749 runs in 90 T20 innings at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Tamim Iqbal, another former Bangladesh captain, completes the top five, having scored 2,706 runs in Mirpur.

RCB take on Lucknow Super Giants in their next encounter on May 1.