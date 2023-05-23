Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh hailed the future of Indian cricket, Shubman Gill - who many believe is the heir-apparent to Virat Kohli. The former India cricketer went on to highlight the stark contrasts between Kohli and Gill. The evening game on Super Sunday between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans saw centuries being hit from either side as the present of India Cricket Virat Kohli and the future Shubman Gill slammed stupendous centuries. The duo smashed their second tins in IPL 2023 but the youngster's knock trumped the veteran's. It was a memorable day in IPL history as an unprecedented three centuries were slammed across two games in one day of IPL.

Shubman Gill's scintillating form continued with a second successive century, powering Gujarat Titans to victory against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"Shubman Gill constructs his innings brilliantly. He has his own persona and possesses that lazy elegance, unlike intense Virat Kohli. He can play all kinds of shots with ease just like Kohli, but he won't appear as aggressive as Kohli with his body language. He is a different character. He's such a prospective talent for India," speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Harbhajan Singh said.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh commended Kohli for his knock which hardly had any risky shots and this quality makes him a dangerous batter across formats.

"You never see Virat Kohli play risky shots, he always looks to play in the 'V'. He has proper cricketing shots and that is why he's such a great batter. Kohli is a proper batter and he can play any format of the game be it Tests, T20s or even T10s because of the supreme technique," Harbhajan Singh said.

Advertisement

Hailing Virat Kohli for his batting masterclass at M Chinnaswamy, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar termed King Kohli's innings against GT as the better of his two centuries in this season. In their last league match against Gujarat Titans, Bangalore lost wickets at regular intervals and posted 197/5 in 20 overs. It was Virat Kohli who stood tall and scored a superb 61-ball 101*, striking 13 fours and a six, helping his team reach a score closer to the 200-mark.

"This century from Kohli is more special than the previous one because the bowling attack of Gujarat Titans was far superior to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kohli also batted almost single-handedly in a pressure match and took his team to a respectable total," Sanjay Manjrekar said.

Green's unbeaten 47-ball 100 helped Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the 69th match of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets to book a spot in the playoffs.

Irfan Pathan said, "MI invested big money in Cameron Green (at the IPL Auction) and the big-hitter didn't disappoint. He's a potential match-winner for MI. He should be batting at number three for MI in the coming games because pitches in Chennai and Ahmedabad will not be easy to bat like Wankhede. Green can come in at number three and SKY can be the number four batter on slow pitches."

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)