Any clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore is a widely followed game in the Indian Premier League. The reason: It pits two of the biggest superstars of Indian cricket - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli - against each other. Same was the case in Monday's match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium when RCB took on CSK in a home fixture. While RCB is highly supported by the Bengaluru crowd, Dhoni commands massive respect too. So, when Dhoni came to bat in the last over of the first innings, the fans present at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium chanting his name. Actor Anushka Sharma, who is RCB star Virat Kohli's wife, was impressed and appeared to be saying: "They love him"

Watch the video here:

BEST MOMENT OF IPL 2023



"THEY LOVE HIM"



- Anushka Sharma when crowd went wild for Thala MS Dhoni's entry #RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/gAQAvZD21g — (@icskian) April 17, 2023

Talking about the match, Devon Conway slammed a blistering 83 off 45 balls while Shivam Dube blazed away to a 27-ball 52 as Chennai Super Kings posted an imposing 226 for six in an IPL match on Monday.

Opting to bowl, it was a struggle for RCB's bowling attack as the CSK batters went hammer and tongs from the onset.

CSK started on a bright note thanks to Conway who first whipped Wayne Parnell to the mid wicket boundary in the second over and, three balls later, lifted the South African over the fine leg fence.

Ruturaj Gaikwad struggled as he departed in the third over, finding Parnell in the outfield from a Mohammed Siraj delivery.

Conway was unperturbed as he went about his business in style, scooping Vijaykumar Vyshak over the keeper for a four, and a ball later, Ajinkya Rahane (37 off 20) executed a perfect hook shot to send the ball into the stands.

Rahane looked in a mood to prove a point as he clobbered Parnell for two boundaries and a six to pick up 15 runs from the sixth over.

Introduced into the attack in the seventh over, Glen Maxwell was hit out of the park by Conway. The duo looked in ominous form as they gathered a boundary or a six in all most every over of their partnership.

Conway was at his brutal best as he smoked Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva over midwicket for a huge six in the 10th over, before the Lankan spinner broke the dangerous-looking partnership by cleaning up Rahane. Conway brought up his second fifty on the trot with a double in the same over.

The New Zealander then smashed Hasaranga for a boundary as CSK reached 97 for two at the halfway stage. Shivam Dube marked his arrival at the crease with a huge six off Maxwell, while Conway continued his onslaught and smashed rookie Vijaykumar for back-to-back fours.

It turned out to be a nightmarish outing for young Vijaykumar as Conway clobbered the bowler over fine-leg boundary for another maximum.

With PTI inputs