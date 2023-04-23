Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis chose to remain a substitute player for the second match in a row, prompting Virat Kohli to lead the side again against Rajasthan Royals. It was because of a minor rib injury that Du Plessis decided to only bat for RCB in the last game against Punjab Kings, and it seems like the South African hasn't fully recovered. When Kohli was asked about Du Plessis' scenario, he revealed that the team management had informed him that he might have to captain for a couple of games.

"It was pretty easy to choose, we'd have batted first. This wicket looks dry and it will get drier and might break up first. I didn't say that to Sanju, but I'm very happy to bat first. We both get to do what we wanted. They informed me last time saying I might have to captain a couple of games, nothing I'm not used to doing. So I'm happy to step in, ready to continue from whatever Faf has been doing.

"The team has responded well, we are playing with a lot of energy and that showed in the last game. One change for us, Wayne Parnell is out and he will be replaced by David Willey. Faf continues to play as an impact sub," Kohli said at the time of toss after RR skipper Sanju Samson opted to field first.

RCB made one change in their team from the last game against PBKS, with Wayne Parnell making way for David Willey in the team. In all likelihood, Faf would be available to lead the team as a full member of the playing XI from the next game.

As for Samson, he invited the Royal Challengers to bat first, saying he would prefer his side to bowl.

"We'll bowl first. Looking at the conditions, our side and their side. So we'd prefer bowling. The dressing room is simple, honest and we need to respect the way we are playing. We are starting with the same XI, might add someone later on," Samson had said.