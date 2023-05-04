Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli has been dominating headlines following his on-field spat with Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. It has given rise to a lot of discussion with many ex-cricketers weighing in on the situation. Kohli took to social media on Wednesday to share an old interview of West Indies legend Viv Richards along with the caption – “The Real Boss”. In the interview, Richards spoke about his desire to play in a T20 league like the IPL after he was done with Test cricket if such a concept existed during his career.

In the interview with Cricket District, he spoke about his fascination towards the shortest format of the game and said that he would have liked to play in the leagues. Richards was considered to be one of the most explosives batters of all time as he had a strike rate of 86.07 in Test matches.

"Oh, that's what I said. In terms of, after you are done with your chores (playing red-ball cricket) in IPL or CPL. Oh, man! I would have loved that," the legendary West Indian cricketer revealed.

Kohli and Gambhir have been handed hefty fines for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Code of Conduct.

In its release, the IPL said: "Lucknow Super Giants' Mentor Gautam Gambhir has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.”