The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 game between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals saw several turns. David Warner and Axar Patel scored contrasting half-centuries, however, the DC side lost wickets in heaps as they were all out for 172 in 19.4 overs. For MI, Piyush Chawla and Jason Behrendorff took three wickets each. The match also saw Suryakumar Yadav suffer a freak injury. It happened in the 17th over, when Axar hit Behrendorff over long-on. Suryakumar tried to catch the ball and was hit above his eye. The physio arrived immediately and then he could be sitting out of the field.

David Warner laboured to his third fifty of the season before Axar Patel flaunted his much improved batting skills again to push Delhi Capitals to 172 allout against Mumbai Indians in the IPL in Delhi on Monday. Warner struck 51 off 47 balls before Axar's impactful 54 off 25 balls took Delhi to a competitive total after Mumbai Indians put the hosts in to bat.

Veteran Piyush Chawla, who was commentating in the IPL last season after going unsold, showed he has still got his sublime skills in tact with a three-wicket haul for Mumbai Indians.

Prithvi Shaw, who struggled in the first three games, hit some high quality boundaries in his 10-ball 15 before falling to a sweep shot off spinner Hrithik Shokeen.

Number three Manish Pandey (26 off 18) used his feet brilliantly against the spinners but that also led to his downfall.

Yash Dhull, who made his IPL debut after warming the bench for the whole of last season, could last only four balls.

When Chawla trapped Rovman Powell with a googly in the 11th over, Delhi were staring at a below par total at 86 for four.

However, Axar joined a struggling Warner in the middle and singlehandedly changed the momentum of Delhi's innings.

With PTI inputs