After an exciting league phase, the IPL 2023 playoffs started with the a high-profile Qualifier 1 between four-time champions Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Gujarat Titans. After Hardik Pandya opted to bowl, GT had an early success, well sort of, when Darshan Nalkande dismissed CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad on the third ball of the second over as Shubman Gill took a nice catch. The in-form GT star started celebrating, only to realise a little while later that it was a no-ball. Gaikwad went to slam a half-century.

Watch: Gill's Joy Is Shortlived As CSK Star Gets Reprieve Due To No Ball



Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field against Chennai Super Kings in the first Qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. The league stage is done and dusted, the business end is here. Gujarat Titans take on the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Qualifier 1 with a place in the final at stake.

Chennai Super Kings, the four-time champions, turn up at their home ground, where they get fervent support. MS Dhoni and his troops picked up eight wins in the league stages, five of which came at Chepauk.

GT has one change on their side, Darshan Nalkande replaced Yash Dayal while CSK are playing with the same team.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya said after the toss, "We will bowl first. We heard dew will come, so we want to know what exactly to chase down. We were told to relax after getting into the top-2, but we didn't want, want to stay focussed and play good cricket. We are a smart team, we don't play only one way, we make sure to get the best out of the wicket and have adapted. Darshan Nalkande comes in place of Yash Dayal."

With ANI inputs