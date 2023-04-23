Arshdeep Singh bagged a four-wicket haul as Punjab Kings won a thriller against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Arshdeep not only defended 16 runs off the last over for PBKS but also finished the game with the figures of 4/29. Arshdeep dismissed the likes of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Nehal Wadhera. The 24-year-old not only cleaned up Tilak and Wadhera in the last over but also broke the middle stump on both occasions. After the match, Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Wayne Parnell was all praise for Arshdeep, saying that the youngster "has now moved up to second favourite Punjabi" after Yuvraj Singh.

"Arshdeep has now moved up to second favourite Punjabi after Yuvraj #IPL," Parnell tweeted.

Speaking of the match, PBKS stand-in captain Sam Curran hit 55 in 29 balls, hitting five fours and four sixes, to take his team to 214/8 after a shaky start.

Curran had help from Harpreet Singh Bhatia (41) and Jitesh Sharma (25) as PBKS posted their highest total of the season.

In reply, Cameron Green made 67 off 43 balls in reply to keep the home side in the fight with help from Suryakumar Yadav's 57.

However, Arshdeep's spell in the death, where he took three crucial wickets, dashed MI's hopes of a fourth straight win as the Rohit Sharma-led side fell short by 13 runs in the end.