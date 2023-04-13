Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper-batter and skipper Sanju Samson created an unwanted record during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. During the match, he became the RR player with the most ducks in IPL history. After being castled by Ravindra Jadeja on his second ball for a duck, Samson registered his eighth duck for the franchise, the most by any player.

Late spin great and IPL-winning skipper Shane Warne and Stuart Binny are behind Samson, they have registered seven ducks for RR. Ajinkya Rahane, who now plays for CSK, has also registered five ducks for RR.

With this win, RR are the table-toppers, having won three out of their four matches. They have a total of six points. CSK is in the fifth spot with two wins and two losses and a total of four points.

Coming to the match, after being put to bat first by CSK, RR posted 175/8 in their 20 overs. After Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) fell early, Jos Buttler (52 off 36 balls, with one four and three sixes) put on a 77-run stand for the second wicket with Devdutt Paddikal (38 off 26 balls, with five boundaries). In the middle order, knocks from Ravichandran Ashwin (30 in 22 balls, with one four and two sixes) and Shimron Hetmyer (30* in 18 balls, with one four and two sixes) helped RR reach a competitive total.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/21) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Tushar Deshpande (2/37) and Akash Singh (2/40) also took two wickets, but leaked runs. Moeen Ali took 1/21 in his two overs.

During the chase of 176 runs, CSK lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early for just eight runs. Following that, a 68-run stand followed between Ajinkya Rahane (31 off 19 balls with two fours and a six) and Devon Conway. Conway would go on to make 50 in 38 balls, consisting of six fours, but he failed to get support from the other end.

With CSK at 113/6 in 15 overs, MS Dhoni and Jadeja tried to win it for CSK, but fell short by three runs. CSK finished at 172/6 in their 20 overs, with Dhoni (32* off 17 balls, with one four and three sixes) and Jadeja (25* in 15 balls, one four and two sixes) stitching a 59-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Ashwin (2/25) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/27) were the pick of the bowlers for RR. Adam Zampa and Sandeep Sharma took a wicket each. Ashwin's all-round performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' title.

