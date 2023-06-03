MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings held their nerve till the last ball of the IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans to clinch the title in style. With four needed off the final delivery, Ravindra Jadeja hit a boundary to take CSK over the line. With the win, CSK clinched a record-equalling fifth IPL title. Chasing 171 in 15 overs (target revised after rain interrupted the match), CSK were 149/4 in 12.4 overs when Dhoni came in to bat. However, the CSK captain fell for 0 as CSK were reduced to 149/5 in 12.5 overs. However, Shivam Dube and Jadeja ensured that there are no further hiccups for CSK.

After Dhoni's dismissal, a reaction of his wife Sakshi is going viral on social media.

Watch: Sakshi Dhoni's Reaction As MS Dhoni Falls For Duck In IPL 2023 Final

Almost every cricket fan wanted to witness Dhoni's iconic helicopter shot but their hopes were crushed by Mohit Sharma, who removed the CSK skipper on the very first delivery.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar stated that if Dhoni would have hit the winning shot then it would have been like a "cherry on the top".

"If he had been there to hit the winning runs, it would have been like a cherry on the top. But at the end of the day, being the team man that he is, he would be very happy. He might have got out first ball, but his team went on to win the title and at the end of the day, that's all that matters," said Gavaskar on Sports Tak.

"Whether you score hundreds, take five wickets if your team loses, there is no fun. But if you score zero or might be smashed for 40-50 runs, if your team wins, that is huge," he added.