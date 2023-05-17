Amid Rohit Sharma's ongoing rough patch with the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL), former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had urged the Mumbai Indians skipper to take a break from the sport and focus on the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final. So far in 13 IPL 2023 matches, Rohit has scored just 257 at an average of 19.77, hitting just one half-century. Speaking on his IPL struggles, former India wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa suggested that Rohit doesn't need a break.

Uthappa feels that Rohit's current batting template of "playing uber-aggressive cricket" isn't working for him.

"I don't there is much wrong with his form. When he is batting at the crease, he is playing like the Rohit Sharma we all know. I don't think the template he has chosen is not necessarily working for him. Although I don't think the template they've chosen for the captain of the Indian team of playing uber aggressive cricket. This hasn't helped Rohit Sharma the batter," Uthappa, who is an expert with IPL's official digital broadcasting partner Jio Cinema, told NDTV.

Uthappa added that Rohit needs to revert back to his "tried and tested" formula where he takes his time before taking on the bowlers.

"I think he has been successful with the tried and tested method where he starts sedately but capitalises on the amount of time he has taken initially. If he comes back to the proper batting, he will perform like the Rohit Sharma we all know. I necessarily don't think that he needs a break. It's just a mindset shift," he added.

After the conclusion of IPL 2023, India will take on Australia in the WTC final, starting from June 7 at the Oval.