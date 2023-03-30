The Indian Premier League on Thursday uploaded a couple of pictures of the team captains standing in front of the trophy ahead of the 16th edition that kicks off on March 31 in Ahmedabad. It is to note that nine out of the ten captains were present in the picture that was shot at the Narendra Modi Stadium, but Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was an absentee. The fans didn't like Rohit missing out on the picture and they trolled him heavily for it.

Here are some of the fans' reactions:

where is rohit sharma — Taha Hirani (@TahaHirani1) March 30, 2023

He has not been included because he came last — Msdian Pandey (@Msdian1983) March 30, 2023

Rohit Bhai phir se bhul gaya pic.twitter.com/pBkJkRBzyG — ' (@pratikxlucifer) March 30, 2023

I think Rohit Sharma Gaveup From Starting itself he is busy in Making Indian Team win WTC Final Asia Cup 2023 WC 2023 — Shariff (@Godlin1929) March 30, 2023

10th number team captain not invited? — Asmit(@MSDhoniAddicted) March 30, 2023

Bottom finishing team captain not allowed — Vivek (@Vivek_Singh125) March 30, 2023

While a match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will kick off IPL 2023 on March 31, Mumbai Indians play their opening match of the tournament against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Rohit-led MI will aim for a record-extending sixth title. They have already bagged the trophy in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 -- all under the captaincy of Rohit.

However, the last edition was a forgettable one for MI as they finished at the bottom of the points table, losing 10 out of 14 games.

Indeed, it was the worst performance by Mumbai Indians as they finished last for the first time ever across all 15 editions.

The side would be hoping that Jofra Archer hits top form in the absence of an injured Jasprit Bumrah as the side aims to turn things around after a horrendous last season.