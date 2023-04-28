Among the finest white-ball players in the game, Rohit Sharma hasn't found his mojo in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season for Mumbai Indians yet. As Mumbai Indians struggle in the bottom half of the points table with just three wins in seven games, questions are being raised over the team's ability to challenge for the title. Even skipper Rohit Sharma has seen fingers being raised over his performances. In fact, Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson didn't hesitate in pointing out how inconsistent Rohit has been in the IPL for a while now.

Barring a 65-run knock against Delhi Capitals and a 44-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rohit hasn't managed to cross the 30-run mark in the seven games so far.

Watson, in his assessment of Rohit, said that the MI skipper has a lot on his plate as he is also leading the Indian team in all three formats.

"It is a huge challenge to manage your mental energy. International cricketers around the world do play a lot of cricket, but Indian cricketers play it non-stop all year round. With Rohit Sharma now being captain of India now as well, it's even more on his plate. If he is a bit mentally fatigued, you can see why. When it comes to Rohit Sharma, we have seen him at his best, but in the last four or five years of the IPL, he hasn't been very consistent at all. It is hard to get your head around it because he is such a gun batter when he is going, taking on all the best bowlers in the world in all different conditions," Watson told The Grade Cricketer on YouTube.

Mumbai Indians are next scheduled to take on Rajasthan Royals in the 16th edition of the IPL on April 30.