The Gujarat Titans batters were on a rampage against Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2023 game on Tuesday. Shubman Gill hit a half-century while David Miller and Abhinav Manohar too came up with vital contributions. GT notched a huge total of 207/6 in 20 overs. MI captain Rohit Sharma would have liked the total to be lower clearly. The IPL-winning skipper also looked frustrated when his teammate Piyush Chawla displayed a poor fielding effort. The incident happened on the third ball of the 17th over of GT innings with Riley Meredith bowling to Abhinav Manohar, who directed the yorker length delivery towards third man. Fielder Chawla, stationed at short third man, could not stop the ball as it went between his legs towards the boundary. Rohit was not happy at all and looked frustrated.

Watch: Rohit Furious At Piyush After Poor Fielding Effort in GT vs MI Game

Talking about the game, Gujarat Titans' lower middle-order used the long handle to good effect and powered their team to a formidable 207 for six against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match on Tuesday. David Miller blazed away to a 22-ball 46, Rahul Tewatia smashed an unbeaten 20 in just five balls, while Abhinav Manohar needed only 21 deliveries to make 42 during a vital partnership of 71 runs for the fifth wicket with the South African This was after Shubman Gill made a neat 34-ball 56.

Arjun Tendulkar began on a promising note and conceded four runs in the opening over after his skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first on winning the toss.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Gill got the first boundary of the match as the opener played one behind square off a Jason Behrendorff delivery that was slightly short.

MI didn't have to wait long for their first breakthrough as Wriddhiman Saha missed an attempted pull shot to edge one to the keeper off Tendulkar in the first ball of the third over.

Having taken his partner Gill's advice, Saha reviewed, but the on-field umpire's decision was retained by UltraEdge.

It was a nice comeback by Tendulkar junior, four days after being smacked for 48 runs in three overs by Punjab Kings. Growing in confidence, the 23-year-old left-arm seamer gave away just five runs.

Advertisement

With the help of few fours and a six, Gill gave the GT innings the momentum it needed after a quiet first five overs.

Gill collected 17 runs off Cameron Green's first as GT reached 50 for one at the end of the six powerplay overs.

However, defending champions GT suffered a major blow when Piyush Chawla (2/34) snared skipper Hardik Pandya caught in the deep by Suryakumar Yadav after the batter had made 13 off 14 balls.

GT were in for another shock as Gill, having played some fine shots on way to his brisk half-century, was sent back by Kumar Kartikeya to leave the team 91 for three at the start of the 12th over. Gill hit seven fours and a six.

Vijay Shankar was dismissed for 16-ball 19 before Manohar and Miller accelerated with their big hitting.

Manohar accumulated 17 runs off Chawla's final over to ruin his figures after three economical overs.

The duo of Manohar and Miller then amassed 22 runs in the 18th over bowled by Green, who was smashed for three sixes.

Finally, Riley Meredith took out Manohar in the beginning of the 19th over, out bowled as the batter looked to loft the ball over long-off.

Tewatia had a first ball six, before Miller ended the over with two more maximums.

With PTI inputs