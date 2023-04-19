In Mumbai Indians' Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 game SunRisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Rohit Sharma joined an elite club as he became only the fourth batter to score over 6000 runs in the league. Only Virat Kohli, David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan are the other batters to have scored over 6000 runs in the IPL. The match was also witness to a strange incident. In the fourth over by Marco Jansen, Ishan Kishan smashed the fourth ball straight at the non-striker's end where Rohit was standing. It hit Rohit's pad and the MI skipper looked to be trouble. Even his wife Ritika Sajdeh looked concerned, however, Rohit was back on his feet in no time.

Watch: Ritika's Expression Says It All As Ishan's Powerful Shot Hits Rohit

Talking about the game, Cameron Green's maiden IPL fifty and Tilak Varma's impactful cameo fired Mumbai Indians to a challenging 192 for five against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Tuesday. Besides the fast-rising Varma and Green (64 not out off 40 balls), the other contributions came from skipper Rohit Sharma (28 off 18) and Ishan Kishan (38 off 31) after the home team opted to bowl.

The 20-year-old Varma (37 off 17) has been the stand out batter in the star studded Mumbai line-up and his rare talent and skill was on display again in his crucial cameo.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Mumbai were finding it tough to get going in the middle overs but Varma's high quality knock gave the innings the much-needed momentum.

The lanky Marco Jansen was punished for 21 runs in the 15th over when Varma dispatched him for successive sixes, one in the cow corner and the other over the bowler's head.

In the following over, the southpaw used his wrists beautifully for a four over extra cover off leggie Mayank Markande before sweeping him for a maximum for a 14-run over.

Green, who struggled to get his timing right initially, got down to business after Varma's dismissal. The tall right-hander hammered three straight fours off T Natarajan to bring up his half-century before collecting a straight six in a 20-run over.

Natarajan leaked runs in the 20th over and ended up conceding 50 runs in his four overs. Mumbai managed to smash 62 runs in the last five overs.

With PTI inputs