Mumbai Indians on Thursday named Riley Meredith as a replacement for injured fast bowler Jhye Richardson. Richardson is suffering from a hamstring injury and was earlier ruled out of the Indian Premier League. His replacement, Australian fast bowler, Riley Meredith has played 5 T20 Internationals, picking up eight wickets. The 26-year-old has previously represented the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in the IPL. "He joins MI for Rs 1.5 Crore," read an IPL advisory.

