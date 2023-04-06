Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2023: Riley Meredith Replaces Injured Jhye Richardson At Mumbai Indians
File photo of Riley Meredith.© AFP
Mumbai Indians on Thursday named Riley Meredith as a replacement for injured fast bowler Jhye Richardson. Richardson is suffering from a hamstring injury and was earlier ruled out of the Indian Premier League. His replacement, Australian fast bowler, Riley Meredith has played 5 T20 Internationals, picking up eight wickets. The 26-year-old has previously represented the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in the IPL. "He joins MI for Rs 1.5 Crore," read an IPL advisory.
