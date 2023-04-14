The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is a cricket tournament where the best of cricket minds assemble. The costliest cricket tournament in the world has seen widespread interest from top stars in the last decade and half. While the Indian cricketers are the center-pieces of the cash-rich league, the overseas talent on show is also marvelous. It's not limited to the players alone, cricket legends like Brian Lara, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar are associated with various franchises. Australia great Ricky Ponting to is the coach of the Delhi Capitals franchise. Recently, Ponting met RCB and India star Virat Kohli on the sidelines of the tournament. Their meeting had another special person joining too, Fletcher William Ponting - Ricky's son.

In a video, posted by Delhi Capitals on social media, the junior Ponting can be seen quite star-struck as Kohli talks with Ponting. He even is prodded by his legendary father to greet Kohli at the start of the video.

Watch: Ricky Ponting's Son Star-Struck As He Meets Virat Kohli

In December, 2022, Kohli surpassed Ponting in the list of batters with the most international centuries, after scoring his 44th ODI ton in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram. He is now only behind batting great Sachin Tendulkar (100) in the list of batters with the most international hundreds.

The century was a special one for Kohli as it came after a huge gap of more than three years. Kohli, who went through a severe dip in form last year, came back to his own in the T20 format as he slammed his maiden T20I century in the Asia Cup and ended the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup as the highest run-getter.