RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: DC Face RCB, Aim To Open Their Win Tally
RCB vs DC Live Score: Get Live Score of IPL 2023 RCB vs DC 20th Match, and Updates for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals' IPL Match
IPL 2023 | RCB vs DC Live Updates: DC skipper David Warner and RCB captain Faf du Plessis.© BCCI
RCB vs DC, IPL 2023, Live Updates:Royal Challengers Bangalore will be taking on Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2023 match on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The Faf du Plessis-led side will be coming to this clash after facing an one-wicket defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in a thrilling encounter. On the other hand, DC lost against Mumbai Indians in their previous match and are yet to open their win tally. It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other. (Live Scorecard) (IPL 2023 Points Table)
- 13:22 (IST)RCB vs DC Live: Big challenge for DC bowlersDelhi's pacers have been taken to the cleaners although Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman did well against MI albeit in a losing cause. But more will be expected of them at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is a belter of a track. Spinners Axar and Kuldeep Yadav are also yet to churn out match-winning performances.
- 13:18 (IST)RCB vs DC Live: Death bowling, a major concern for RCBMohammed Siraj has been exceptional with the new ball but death bowling woes continue to plague RCB as their bowlers have leaked runs at an alarmingly high rate. Death overs specialist Harshal Patel has looked a jaded version of himself and RCB would hope others step up.
- 13:17 (IST)RCB vs DC Live: Strong top-order of RCBThe likes of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have contributed with the bat and would be eyeing another good show come Saturday. Glenn Maxwell being back amongst runs is also a good sign for the hosts.
- 13:14 (IST)RCB vs DC Live: The only positives for DCNothing is going right for the David Warner-led side and the team's think-tank is struggling to stem the rot that has set in. Warner and his deputy Axar Patel have carried the team's batting attack with all others failing miserably. Axar's cameos have been the only silver lining for Delhi this season.
- 13:12 (IST)RCB vs DC Live: DC yet to register their first winWinless in the tournament so far, Delhi Capitals need to fire as a unit if they have to effect a turnaround as they gear up to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Capitals are enduring a poor start to the season as they have lost all their four games to remain pointless in the tournament so far.
- 12:58 (IST)RCB vs DC Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, straight from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
