Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings here. Over rate is proving to be an issue in the IPL again with a lot of games stretching past the four-hour mark. "As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs," read an IPL media advisory.

Rajasthan had pulled off a last-ball win over CSK on Tuesday with Sandeep Sharma bowling a brilliant 20th over to deny MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

Chasing a target of 176, Chennai Super Kings were restricted to 172 for 6 as Sandeep Sharma nailed two perfect blockhole deliveries to keep Mahendra Singh Dhoni (32 off 17 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (25 off 15 balls) under check. Ravichandran Ashwin was the best RR bowler on view with figures of 2/25.

Earlier, Jos Buttler scored 52 off 36 balls as Rajasthan Royals posted a competitive 175 for 8 after batting first.

Buttler hit three sixes and a four in his knock while adding 77 for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikkal (38 off 26 balls).

Ashwin (30 off 22 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (30 off 18 balls) also made valuable contributions.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/21) had the best figures for CSK while rookie Akash Singh and young Tushar Deshpande also got two wickets apiece.

It was Rajasthan's third win in four games while CSK suffered their second loss of the season.

