Rajasthan Royals take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in match number 42 of IPL 2023 on Sunday. The Sanju Samson-led side will look to make the most of the frailties of MI. RR have the firepower in their batting line-up to pile up a total around 200 at the batting-friendly surface in Mumbai. RR have an assured pairing of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top, and in the middle they have the likes of Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer followed by Dhruv Jurel.

The right-handed uncapped Jurel has been a find of the season for the Royals, as he has consistently made quick runs. He has scored 130 runs across 7 matches at an average of 32.50. Meanwhile, his strike rate is 196.97.

RR's biggest strength in the bowling unit is undoubtedly the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin, who have so far taken collective 23 wickets in eight matches.

Left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult has looked impressive at the start of the innings and with nine wickets in six games, the Kiwi has turned out to be RR's one of the best weapons.

The side will have an opportunity to top the points table with the match against MI on Sunday. RR currently sit at the second place with 10 points, 2 short of table-toppers Gujarat Titans.

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI vs Mumbai Indians:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult

(With PTI Inputs)