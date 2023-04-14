Punjab Kings were unable to beat Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter on Thursday but owner Preity Zinta's reaction to Shubman Gill's dismissal has quickly gone viral on social media. Gill was castled by Sam Curran on 67 and Zinta could not keep calm. The Bollywood actress was visibly excited at the wicket and she celebrated with actors Arbaaz Khan and Sonu Sood. It was a pivotal wicket for the hosts but it was too little too late as GT clinched the match by six wickets.

Gill scored the highest for Gujarat while Wriddhiman Saha played a knock of 30 runs off 19. For PBKS, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh bagged one wicket each.

Chasing a target of 154, GT openers got off to a flying start as Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill hammered Arshdeep Singh for four boundaries gathering 18 runs in the third over of the game.

Kagiso Rabada then came into the bowling attack and provided his team with a big breakthrough as he dismissed well-set batter Saha for 30 runs.

Punjab bowlers delivered some fine spells to restrict Gujarat batters from playing big shorts. The left-handed batter Sai Sudharsan then came out to bat. After 10 overs Gujarat's score read 80/1.

Sudharsan's innings at the crease was cut short as Arshdeep delivered a short ball to remove Gujarat batter for 19. Captain Hardik Pandya then came out to bat.

Harpreet Brar then spin a web around the Gujarat captain and dismissed Pandya for 8 runs in the 15th over of the game. Hard-hitting batter David Miller then came out to bat. With a four in the 16th over Gill brought up his fifty in 40 balls.

Sam Curran then provided his team with a big breakthrough as he dismissed a dangerous batter Gill for 67 in the last over. Rahul Tewatia then came out to bat when Punjab needed to win 6 runs in 4 balls and hit the winning boundary for his team on the fifth ball of the last over to guide his team home with a 6-wicket win.

(With ANI inputs)