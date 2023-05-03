The Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 20223 turned out to be a drama-filled affair despite being a low-scoring encounter. The Bengaluru franchise went on to defend a low total of 126 runs, beating Lucknow by 18 runs in the match on Monday. Despite the fact that most batters' bats were silent in the match, the crowd roar was at its full volume, all thanks to Virat Kohli and his aggressive avatar.

Kohli celebrated the dismissal of LSG batters with full display of passion and even locked horns with the likes of Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra and Gautam Gambhir over certain on-field matters. Though the flaring tempers earned Kohli a 100% fine on his match fee, the crowd enjoyed seeing the 34-year-old in full aggression.

After the game, even RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was asked about Kohli's aggressive avatar in the match. Fair to say that Faf loved it too.

"Aggression is the best version of Virat, isn't it? To see him pumped up like that, that's when he is at his very best. So it is really awesome to be a part of it and my job is to keep things calm on the field, which I thought that I did really well," Faf said in a video shared by RCB.

King Kohli reacts to the win, Faf explains the crucial partnership and how Virat's aggression helps the team, Karn and Hazlewood talk about their performances, before the team sang the victory song.

The RCB captain also spoke about the plan in the match as the franchise successfully defended a low total of 126 runs.

"The plan was to take the seamers on because we felt that hitting spin would be really difficult. It was a tough wicket, so we had to adapt and that was the most important thing. Coming from Chinnaswamy, it's a very different style of play here. I thought we were very good in the first partnership. We saw how much the ball was stopping and we tried to put our foot on the gas against seamers and then the spinners were just a case of knocking it around and trying and get a boundary now and then, but it was really tough work," Du Plessis said.