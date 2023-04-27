Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy was brilliant with the ball as his team came up against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Wednesday. With figures of 3 for 27 in 4 overs, Varun turned the match in his team's favour. After the end of the game, however, the mystery spinner became all emotional as he spoke about the fact that he hasn't been able to see his newborn son yet.

Chakravarthy, who was named the Player of the Match for his performance against RCB, dedicated the award to his newborn son. When asked when he would get to see the little baby, the KKR spinner said 'after IPL'.

"I'd like to credit this to my newborn son, still not able to see him, I'd like to dedicate it to him and my wife," he said.

Harsha Bogle, the expert interviewing him after the match, made a plea to KKR CEO Venk Mysore to let the spinner go and see his son in between a couple of games.

Speaking of his game, Varun said that he is relishing the challenge of bowling the difficult overs for his side this campaign.

"Last match I went for 49 and this match I did well. That's how crazy life is. (This year) More focused on accuracy rather than more variations. I didn't want to add more variations. I have been working a lot and I'd like to credit AC Pratheepan - he's been working for me and even Abhishek Nayar. I'd like to thank them. I like that challenge (to bowl the difficult overs) and Nitish is giving the ball whenever he wants me to do the job, I am liking it," he said.

With the win over KKR, brought an end to their 4-match losing streak and went to 7th spot in the IPL 2023 points table.