Former India teammates Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were at loggerheads after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Monday. Kohli, Gambhir and their on-field altercation - this subject has been the topic of intense discussion since then. RCB won the low-scoring match as Kohli could be seen celebrating animatedly the LSG batters' dismissals. He even had an argument with LSG player Naveen-ul-Haq, though it is not clear who started the fight. Then things looked like going out of hand as Gambhir had a heated exchange with Kohli after the match ended.

While a lot has been written and said about the exchange between Kohli and Gambhir, Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police had a rather interesting take on the ugly spat between the two batting greats.

"Avoid arguing, not calling us. Dial 112 in case of any emergency," UP Police captioned a post, which read: 'No matter is Gambhir or Virat. In case of any emergency, please dial 112'.

Following the aftermath of their spat, both Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100 per cent of their match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

The brief interaction with Kohli, who seemed extra animated throughout the fielding innings of RCB, with LSG opener Kyle Mayers seemed to have triggered the altercation.

While the players were shaking hands after the match, LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq and Kohli were seen exchanging words and RCB's Glenn Mexwell separated them.

Sponsored by Vuukle

This was followed by Gambhir pulling away Mayers from a chat with Kohli.

Kohli and Gambhir are former India team-mates and have played together for the Delhi state team but they have had a history of face-offs.

(With PTI Inputs)