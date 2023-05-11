Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson feels that not executing skills with the bat for a consistent period of time has been team's bane this season, resulting in seven defeats out of 11 Indian Premier League games so far. DC, who are placed last in the points table with four wins so far, are all but out of play-off contention with only three games left. On Wednesday, DC lost to Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs after dominating the home team for better part of their bowling effort. CSK posted a total of 167/8 in their 20 overs, before restricting DC to 140/8.

Speaking about the game, Watson said: "We have to find a way to execute our skills with the bat for a longer period of time. If we can do that, as we have done at certain stages of the tournament, then we can produce good batting performances." He said that people in the DC dug-out felt that 167/8 was par score on a track that offered turn.

"We thought 167 was a par score on the wicket in Chennai. It was important for us to get off to a decent start, but unfortunately, we couldn't do that. It was also hard for us to rebuild after losing three wickets in the powerplay." Skipper David Warner's early dismissal was also a big factor, said the former Australian all-rounder.

"Everything clicked really well against RCB. Unfortunately, Davey (Warner) wasn't able to get through the first over. Then we lost (Phil) Salt and (Mitchell) Marsh as well. So, things just didn't work out against CSK." When asked about the aspects the team needs to focus on for the upcoming games, Watson said, "We've got to just keep working on getting better. We were excellent with the ball for the majority of CSK's innings." DC will take on Punjab Kings in their next match at the Kotla on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)