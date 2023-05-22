There would be no Virat Kohli vs Naveen-ul-Haq Round 2 after Royal Challengers Bangalore were eliminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 following a defeat against defending champions Gujarat Titans. Despite Kohli's record 7th IPL ton, RCB ended on the losing side as Shubman Gill also brought up a century. Gill's ton helped GT secure a 6-wicket win while the result meant curtains to the Bengaluru franchise's campaign. After RCB's elimination, Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen's Instagram story, however, left many Kohli fans fuming.

Naveen, who had an infamous spat with Kohli on May 1 during the RCB vs LSG match in the league stage of the campaign, posted a popular meme on his Instagram account.

Many fans felt the meme from Naveen is an attempt to mock Kohli as his team couldn't qualify for the playoffs while the Afghan pacer's team LSG did.

Naveen Ul Haq's Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/J53mHrfQ4o — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2023

Here's how fans reacted:

Naveen ul haq latest insta status pic.twitter.com/dB30EMjbqa — I.P.S (@Plant_Warrior) May 21, 2023

This Naveen ul haq is crossing all the limits pic.twitter.com/d0EF5GhppN — Pratham. (@76thHundredWhxn) May 21, 2023

This is Naveen-ul-Haq's last IPL. — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) May 21, 2023

naveen ul haq has taken it too far now pic.twitter.com/A8bQZC0Sdf — Kanupriya (@kanupriiya) May 21, 2023

As for the match, Shubman Gill hit an unbeaten 104 to trump Virat Kohli's record century as holders Gujarat Titans knocked Royal Challengers Bangalore out of the IPL on Sunday.

The result allowed five-time winners Mumbai Indians to fill the fourth and final play-off spot after they hammered Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the first match of the day.

Gill starred in the final group match with a 52-ball knock that steered Gujarat to victory with five balls to spare.

Gill hit the winning six to raise his second straight ton.

His hundred was the event's third of the day after Cameron Green's match-winning 100 for Mumbai and then Kohli's 101 not out.

Kohli hit his second successive hundred and seventh in the IPL to overtake Chris Gayle's six and steer Bangalore to 197-5 in a match that started an hour late due to rain in Bengaluru.

The effort was in vain as Kohli's wait for an elusive IPL title goes on for another year.

With AFP inputs