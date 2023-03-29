Indian cricket team fast bowler Umesh Yadav has been a regular part of the Test sides, but his ODI appearances have been extremely sporadic recently. The pacer was included in the T20I squad for the 2022 series against Australia but played only one game. However, with Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 around the corner, Umesh is determined to make a comeback in white-ball cricket with another stellar season with Kolkata Knight Riders as India will be hosting the ODI World Cup later in 2013.

“The ODI World Cup is played after every four years, and this can be my last opportunity to be a part of it. So, I need to do well in IPL and make a comeback in ODI format," Umesh told Aaj Tak in an interview.

“As I said the World Cup comes after every four years and I'm not sure if I'll be around then. Hence, I want to make this season count and not wait for another four years,” he added.

Umesh was one of the top performers for KKR in 2022 with 16 wickets from 12 matches.

The freshly-appointed interim captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, Nitish Rana said that the leadership role is 'not new' to him as he has already been made battle-ready by his five years of affiliation with the IPL franchise and involvement as part of the leadership group.

Kolkata Knight Riders will start its IPL 2023 campaign against Punjab Kings on April 1 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

"For me this is not new. I have been playing a leadership role in this franchise for a few years. It's just that the tag is of a captain this time. And if I take extra pressure over a tag, then my game can potentially get ruined. There is no real fear. Yes, when you do something new for the first time, there is some added pressure. But I have played almost 100 games, and one thing I know is that I thrive under pressure and I am embracing this new role," Rana told reporters in Kolkata in his first media interaction as captain.

(With ANI inputs)