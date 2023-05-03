Five-time champions Mumbai Indians' class and pedigree will once again be tested when they take on an unpredictable Punjab Kings in a crucial Indian Premier League match in Mohali on Wednesday. A win will give MI the much-needed push on the points table, while a loss will see them slip further and chart a familiar course like the previous edition. MI had finished 10th and last in the previous edition. The Mumbai team is currently placed seventh with eight points from eight matches and things are not looking great for Rohit Sharma's side.

The win was crafted by Singapore-born Australian cricketer Tim David, who smashed three sixes on the trot in the final over during his 14-ball unbeaten 45 to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

While there were vital contributions from India's T20 specialist batter Suryakumar Yadav (55), tall Australian all-rounder Cameron Green (44), Ishan Kishan (28) and Tilak Varma (29 not out), none could match the ferocity of David's strokes.

The 27-year-old middle-order batter smashed five sixes and two boundaries at a strike rate in excess of 300 as Mumbai Indians won on home turf.

MI skipper Rohit's form, though, is the biggest concern for the five-time IPL champions and much would depend on the India captain on Wednesday to shore up his side, after contributing just three runs in the match against the Royals.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI vs Punjab Kings:

Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith

(With PTI Inputs)