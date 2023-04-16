Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2023 match on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After facing consecutive defeats in their first two matches, the Rohit Sharma-led side registered it's first win after they defeated Delhi Capitals in their previous match. MI, who are already dealing with the absence of their senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah, are also missing out on the services of pacer Jofra Archer, who has been out of action, since the campaign opener.

Rohit Sharma made a match-winning 65 against Delhi Capitals but the challenge for the MI captain will be to attain consistency, especially when the other senior, Suryakumar Yadav, is going through a lean patch.

Mumbai Indians are likely to be without their ace pacer Jofra Archer, who has been sidelined by fresh elbow trouble post his appearance in the first match of the season. Jason Behrendorff and Riley Meredith will have to shoulder the responsibility in the fast-bowling department, while Piyush Chawla will be expected to carry forward his form from the previous game where he took 3/22.

MI will bank on their young guns Tim David, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan to fire, given that KKR have shown incredible fight right till the end to pull off a stunning win against Gujarat Titans, and fight till the last ball against SRH.

Rinku Singh will be the biggest threat with the bat for MI since the left-hander has smacked an unbeaten 48 and 58 in his last two outings batting at No 7.

MI Predicted XI vs KKR:Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

(With PTI Inputs)