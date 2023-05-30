Deepak Chahar shared a hilarious moment with skipper MS Dhoni after Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans to clinch a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. It was a nail-bitter till the end as the match got down to the last ball and it took a special effort from Ravindra Jadeja to clinch the win for his side. In a video going viral on social media, Chahar could be seen approaching Dhoni for an autograph but the veteran made fun of him and jokingly refused to sign his shirt. Dhoni could be see gesturing about a missed catch by Chahar. Chahar kept asking Dhoni for his autograph and after a few moments, Dhoni smiled and hugged him before accepting his request.

MS Dhoni when Deepak Chahar came for Autograph.

Their bond is so cute.#ChennaiSuperKings #MSDhoni #csk pic.twitter.com/3ggKY2mAFM — MS Dhoni Fan (@dhonizero7) May 30, 2023

Chennai Super Kings claimed a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League title with a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in a rain-affected but thrilling summit showdown on Monday.

B Sai Sudharsan slammed 96 in 47 balls as Gujarat Titans posted 214 for four after being asked to bat first. Set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs after rain interrupted play at the start of the second innings of a final that was pushed to the reserve day owing to heavy downpour, CSK completed the task in the last ball at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in what could turn out to be the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni's final outing in the T20 league.

Ravindra Jadeja struck a six and a four off Mohit Sharma in the final two balls to win it for CSK.

Earlier, GT were off to a flying start with their opening duo of Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill putting on 67 runs in seven overs.

While Gill was sent back by star left-arm spinning all-rounder Jadeja for a 20-ball 39, Saha went on to make 54 off 39 balls to lay a strong foundation for a formidable total.

Saha was dismissed by seamer Deepak Chahar, who had dropped Gill when the batter was on 3.

Sudharsan, who has also been in good form in recent times, hit six sixes and eight fours in his whirlwind knock.

Tushar Deshpande gave away 56 runs in his four overs.

(With PTI inputs)