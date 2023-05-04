Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni once again kept everyone guessing about his future in IPL. The former India cricketer, when asked during the toss against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, about his retirement talks bowled a googly telling commentator Danny Morrison that he never commented on whether or not TATA IPL 2023 will be his last season. The four-time IPL winning captain's statement was enough to trigger a debate over his retirement rumours and even the esteemed experts in the Star Sports commentary panel weren't untouched by it.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh while commenting on MS Dhoni's IPL future stated only Dhoni knows when he'll retire.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Harbhajan Singh said, "Only MS Dhoni knows when Dhoni will retire. I said last year that will play this year. I don't know if he will play next year as well. Yes, if he plays next year, the fans will be happy to see him playing. Fans have always wanted to see him playing."

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif went on highlight the importance of MS Dhoni - who isn't just a player but also a mentor - in the CSK set-up.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Md Kaif said, "Mahi is no longer playing as a player but as a mentor. He chooses the team. Let's get on the field. He does not tease the seniors much but keeps on teaching the youth all the time. He wants every player, playing under him, to perform well as it will make the team's job easier."