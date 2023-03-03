MS Dhoni is back in the Chennai Super Kings camp for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and fans are going gaga over it. Their captain and 'Thala' will be playing his first IPL match in Chennai after three years's gap due to COVID restrictions and fans can't keep calm. The CSK posted a video of Dhoni checking into the team hotel. The IPL starts on March 31 and all the teams have already started to gear up for it.

Watch: MS Dhoni Gets Grand Welcome In Chennai Super Kings Ahead Of IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 schedule is out with Chennai Super Kibgs facing Guajarat in the opening match on March 31. This time the IPL will be played again in an home and away with MS Dhoni playing in Chennai for the CSK after three years. The former India skipper has a huge fan following in Chennai. Speaking on Star Sports following the announcement of the IPL 2023 schedule, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden talked about the reception Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni will receive when he walks onto the field at Chepauk after almost three years.

"It will be an amazing moment. I think last year, we were all under the impression that will MSD come back again. At the close of the IPL season, he made that huge comment to say that he will be back. Now, what that means for all that Yellow Army is that Chennai suddenly galvanized a tad around the superior leader, who has done it for so long. This will, most certainly, I think, be the close of his IPL career. So, those few games at the start are not only going to be key for the fans, his performance is going to be key for CSK this season," Hayden said.

