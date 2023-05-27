Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni will once again lead his side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final when the four-time champions take on holders Gujarat Titans in the summit clash. In the ongoing season, Dhoni has once again proved why he is regarded as one of the greatest captains ever. Despite not playing much part with the bat, the former India captain continues to mesmerise fans and experts with his captaincy tactics.

Especially, Dhoni's utilisation of young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Patirana has been a work of art.

However, this is not the first time that Dhoni has taken a youngster under his tutelage and turned him into a master.

CSK pacer Deepak Chahar, who has taken his game to different level under Dhoni's guidance, has revealed the reason behind the franchise's success.

"The ambience is different. Like, everything is optional here. No one will say you anything like 'You go to the practice. You go to the gym.' You are a professional. It's your responsibility to see what you have to do. You can practice if you want. Or do it tomorrow, or it is okay if you don't want to. You want to take rest, that's okay. But one thing is sure, you have to perform on the field," Chahar told Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast with Champions.

Chahar added that even when the chips are down, you won't get a hint of panic inside the dressing room, mainly due to Dhoni's calm and composed demeanour.

"Even if we lose the match, nobody will come and point fingers at you. Mahi bhai doesn't say anything either. We didn't perform well for a season but the atmosphere was still good. There is no pressure on anyone. Another big reason is Mahi bhai. When I first came to CSK, I noticed that he always sat with juniors during team dinner. If he feels something is right, he will stick with it," he added.

CSK will make their 10th appearance in the IPL final on Sunday, and win would put them level with Mumbai Indians with the most trophies in the history of the tournament (5).