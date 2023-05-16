Would MS Dhoni continue to play for Chennai Super Kings beyond this Indian Premier League season? This is a question only the 'Thala' can answer. Even attempts by former cricketers to understand Dhoni's mindset on the topic have been hit out of the park by the CSK skipper. After Dhoni played his final league game of the season at Chepauk, he did an emotional lap of honour in the stadium, with fans staying till late to get a glimpse of their hero. Seeing the mesmerising scenes at the venue, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen urged the 41-year-old to continue playing as he "doesn't have to perform", just be "MS Dhoni".

"I think everybody wants to keep going. With the impact player becoming more relevant now, I think he can. Yes, absolutely (on Dhoni fixing his knee issue). This is the one tournament he needs to get up for. He can rest his body. If something is wrong with his knee, he can try and sort it out over the next couple of months. Why not? He is a fit guy, he is an athlete," Pietersen said after the match on Star Sports.

Pietersen was truly touched by the love fans have for Dhoni. Seeing so many people stay back after the match, just for Dhoni, the former England captain couldn't stop hailing the human being the CSK skipper is.

"He must love this. Why would he want to give this away? He is under no pressure. He doesn't have to perform. He just needs to be MS Dhoni. And for his kids, for his wife, for his family, how amazing must this have been? Watching this lap of honour," he added.

"He is inspiring. You want to play well for him. You want to be the best version of himself in a team that he is captaining. We have seen that for however many years. He cares so much and when the captain cares so much, everybody starts to feel it. It resonates," said Pietersen.

"Look at the people who have stayed back to see, to try and touch him because of the person that he is. He is also an incredible human being away from the cricket field. These are wonderful scenes, hugely emotional seasons. This is such a fabulous gesture," he continued.

After CSK's final league game of the season against Delhi Capitals, Dhoni will likely return to play at Chepauk one more time in the playoffs. However, the Super Kings would want to avoid another slip-up in the playoffs race if they want to finish among the top two sides.