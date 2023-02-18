The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 schedule is out with Chennai Super Kibgs facing Guajarat in the opening match on March 31. This time the IPL will be played again in an home and away with MS Dhoni playing in Chennai for the CSK after three years. The former India skipper has a huge fan following in Chennai. Speaking on Star Sports following the announcement of the IPL 2023 schedule, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden talked about the reception Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni will receive when he walks onto the field at Chepauk after almost three years.

"It will be an amazing moment. I think last year, we were all under the impression that will MSD come back again. At the close of the IPL season, he made that huge comment to say that he will be back. Now, what that means for all that Yellow Army is that Chennai suddenly galvanized a tad around the superior leader, who has done it for so long. This will, most certainly, I think, be the close of his IPL career. So, those few games at the start are not only going to be key for the fans, his performance is going to be key for CSK this season,” Hayden said.

The Hardik Pandya-led GT won the title last year after defeating Rajasthan Royals in the final and they will be looking to continue their brilliant run in the tournament. There will be 12 total venues where the tournament will be played this year with the addition of Dharamsala and Guwahati alongside the home venues.

1st April 2023 will be the first double-header day of the season, where Punjab Kings will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali and Lucknow Super Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in Lucknow.

The IPL 2023 will have 18 double headers, with the day games starting at 3:30 PM IST and the evening games starting at 07:30 PM IST.

