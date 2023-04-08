MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Unavailability Of Ben Stokes Cause Of Worry For CSK vs MI
MI vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Updates: As Chennai Super Kings take on their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2023 clash, it will be interesting to see whether their star all-rounder Ben Stokes is fit to play. According to reports, Stokes had sustained injuries during the team's practice session and is set to be out of action for next 10 days. The two teams have won the IPL nine time combined and whenever the Rohit Sharma-led MI face off against the MS Dhoni-led CSK fireworks are bound to follow. Rested well for a week after their their crushing loss against RCB in season-opener, Mumbai Indians will certainly be under additional pressure in front of their passionate home fans here at the Wankhede Stadium. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE)
- 18:53 (IST)MI vs CSK Live: Focus on Rohit!The focus will be a little extra on Mi skipper Sharma, who hasn't exactly set the IPL stage on fire for a few seasons. The Indian skipper has had his share of blazing starts but a big knock has eluded him for quite some time now.In a small ground with short side boundaries, how well Jofra Archer bowls will hold key for MI as the likes of Arshad Khan, Cameron Green could be lambs for slaughter for in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad or Devon Conway.
- 18:29 (IST)MI vs CSK Live: El Clasico day!
El Clasico day, Polly batting... who's cutting onions? #OneFamily #MIvCSK #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 #TATAIPL @KieronPollard55 MI TV pic.twitter.com/fsjZ4YobeP— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 8, 2023
- 18:27 (IST)MI vs CSK Like: MI have a huge task!Given how ruthlessly they were blown away by Royal Challengers Bangalore in a one-sided game with Virat Kohli taking the MI attack to cleaners, MI have a huge task at hand.But to their advantage, inexperience of Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Tushar Deshpande, both warned by their skipper Dhoni for bowling wides and no-balls, will find the batting-friendly Wankhede track very challenging.
- 17:42 (IST)MI vs CSK Live: MI look for better result!Rohit Sharma will like to get his act together both as a batter as well as skipper, when his star-studded Mumbai Indians take on an astute Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in what could be safely billed as a Saturday night IPL blockbuster.Rested well for a week after their their crushing loss against RCB in season-opener, Mumbai Indians will certainly be under additional pressure in front of their passionate home fans here at the Wankhede Stadium.
- 17:28 (IST)IPL 2023 live: Welcome!It's a mega blockbuster at the the IPL today as five-time champions Mumbai Indians face four-time winners Chennai Super Kings. Welcome to the live coverage of the match!