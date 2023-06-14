The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final was a true roller-coaster that saw Chennai Super Kings winning the title in the most thrilling fashion. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit 10 runs from the final two balls to help his side clinch the title for the 5th time after Devon Conway laid the foundation with a 47 off 25. However, with rain pushing the match late into the night, Conway needed some external help to stay awake and deliver for his side on the grand stage.

In a chat with ESPNCricinfo, the CSK opening batter revealed that he had been drinking many cups of tea to keep himself awake as rain delayed the proceedings of the match. When his turn came to go out and bat, batting coach Mike Hussey gave him a can of Red Bull to remain alert.

Very unique - an emotional rollercoaster. I had many cups of chai just to keep myself going that late at night when we were all waiting during the rain break, not knowing how many overs we'd get in our chase. It was a little unsettling. Just before going in to bat, Mike Hussey [batting coach] told me, "Mate, think you want a can of Redbull to stay awake?" It was hard to stay mentally switched on, given how late it was. So I had a can of Redbull to get sharp and awake again. It ensured I was switched on from the first ball," revealed the New Zealand batter.

Reliving the feeling of a match that practically lasted for 3 days, Conway said that the manner in which the game concluded, he had never experienced before.

"It was actually quite cool to finish the game that way, because we'd never experienced something like that. Jaddu [Ravindra Jadeja] hitting ten off two to win it the way he did made it even more exciting and the boys went on to celebrate the win well into the night and early morning," said the Kiwi.